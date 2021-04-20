LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Labadieville man wanted on allegations he shot three people, killing one of them, authorities said.
Ronald J. Vallejo, 30, fired shots Friday in the 100 block of Violet Street in Labadieville, fatally hitting Travin K. Smith and also striking two others, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Tuesday.
The sheriff said detectives consider Vallejo, who is wanted on first-degree murder and other counts, armed and dangerous and urge people not to approach him if someone sees him but should call detectives.
Smith, 30, of Labadieville, was declared dead at the scene while the two other people who were shot were taken to area hospitals, deputies added. One had serious injuries; the other moderate ones.
Vallejo, of 187 Violet St., fled the scene and detectives continue to investigate the motive for the shooting, Falcon said. Detectives believe the shooting was "isolated and not a random shooting," Falcon said.
In addition to the first-degree murder count, Vallejo is wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and single counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property, Falcon said.
Anyone with information on Vallejo's whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 526-1627 or the Communications Division at (985) 369-2912.