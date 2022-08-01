Police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that ended with the death of a passenger, Baton Rouge Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street. The vehicles involved were a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer, police said.
Debra Marshall, 54, a passenger in the Explorer, was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.