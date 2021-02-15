Residents in Livingston Parish will be under a dusk-to-dawn curfew starting Monday evening, officials said.
Only essential personnel, work commuters and those with emergencies will be allowed on parish roads, parish officials said in a joint statement.
The curfew will end after dawn Tuesday.
Parish President Layton Ricks, Sheriff Jason Ard and parish homeland security officials made the decision due to their concern over the icy weather and the hazards it is creating on local roads.
"Our main goal is to get residents home safely. We are strongly encouraging everyone to remain in place until this weather and road icing event is over," the officials said in a statement.
La. 63, south of La. 449, was closed Monday morning due to ice and River Road in Denham Springs between Florida Boulevard and Government Drive was closed due to downed trees, deputies said.
Updates to road closures and other pertinent information will be posted to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonOHSEP/.