A Vacherie man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 61, south of Interstate 10 near Gramercy in St. James Parish, State Police said.
Sean Thomas, 26, of Vacherie, was traveling in the left southbound lane of U.S. 61 in a 2014 Ford box truck when he struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was making a U-turn from the same lane to travel north, State Police said in a statement.
Thomas suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Due to vehicle damage, investigators could not determine if he had his seat belt fastened, State Police said. Impairment is not suspected of either driver, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation, Sgt. Jared Sandifer, spokesman for State Police Troop A, said in the statement.