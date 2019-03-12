GONZALES — The owners of more than 1,200 properties in southern Ascension Parish are in line for possible flood insurance rate reductions under coming changes to FEMA flood maps, parish officials have said.
But, under the same changes, the owners of another 340 properties in the same region of Ascension can expect their land to be moved into higher risk ratings that could require them to buy flood insurance under the same coming changes, parish officials added.
Parish officials plan a community meeting Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, 615 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, to explain the coming changes to the federal flood insurance maps, parish officials said in a statement.
Parish officials have already sent letters to property owners whose land will be moved into a higher risk flood zone, essentially shifting them from an "X" zone to an "AE" zone.
For the past several months, parish drainage officials have discussed the need to notify property owners who will seen this change so they can buy flood insurance at the cheaper, grandfathered rate before the changes take effect on May 15.
"Once the changes go into effect, that opportunity ends," a parish statement says.
Known as the Flood Insurance Rate Map, or FIRM, these maps designate what areas are deemed at most risk of flooding and will require flood insurance for homeowners with mortgages.
Last year, Ascension Parish, through its East Ascension drainage board, completed a detailed look at the Panama Canal, Boyle Bayou and Bayou Conway watersheds. They encompass Sorrento and other areas south of Gonzales, including Pelican Point, Pelican Crossing, Ascension Trace, Conway and other subdivisions south of Interstate 10.
The drainage board pushed forward with the analysis, officials have said, because, under the old maps still in effect until May 15, parts of this region didn't have any heights established for the base flood elevation.
An important benchmark in assessing flood risk, the elevation is the projected height of flood water in a 100-year-flood, which is better seen as a flood that has a 1 percent chance of happening in any year.
Homes with floors below this height, known as the "BFE," and also encumbered with a bank mortgage must have flood insurance. In Ascension, new homes must be built one foot above the BFE.
Although a listing of the affected addresses wasn't immediately available, the proposed maps show some large-scale changes.
Under the old maps, the northern halves of the Pelican Point and Pelican Crossing subdivisions along La. 44 fell into Zone A, an area deemed to be in a high-risk zone requiring flood insurance but with no base flood elevations set to show what height would be necessary to raise a home out of the risk area.
The proposed maps show those same section of the subdivisions are now largely in zone x, an area deemed at moderate flood risk and not requiring flood insurance.
In addition to establishing base flood elevations in parts of Ascension, including sections of Pelican Point, the maps also established floodways for the first time. Deemed part of the primary flow channel for the parish's myriad bayous and canals, FEMA applies enhanced restrictions in floodways that greatly limit new construction.