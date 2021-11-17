A two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday night left one driver dead — Louisiana State Police suspect she was impaired at the time of the collision.

Danielle McCrory of Ponchatoula, 42, was driving northbound on Ridgdell Road near the intersection with La. 22 in a Toyota Tundra around 9 p.m., authorities said. McCrory failed to stop at the stop sign between La. 22 and Ridgdell Road and veered into the eastbound lane of the state highway, according to State Police.

A Mercedes traveling east struck the driver's side of her vehicle.

After impact, both vehicles went off the roadway. McCrory, who was driving without a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were wearing seatbelts and were taken to a local medical center with moderate injuries after the crash, according to State Police.

Gun found in 8-year-old's backpack at elementary school, Baton Rouge sheriff's office says A gun was found in an eight-year-old's backpack at Park Elementary School on Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.

In a news release, State Police said investigators believe McCrory was impaired when the crash happened. More information was not immediately available about the incident, which remains under investigation.