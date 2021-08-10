Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet is delaying his effort to implement a building moratorium in East Baton Rouge.

The proposal — which was originally set to come up for a vote Wednesday but has now been pushed back by several weeks — would require developers to abide by higher drainage standards in flood-prone areas as he works to amend the legislation to gain more support from council colleagues and address concerns from builders.

The District 3 councilman was originally going to offer several amendments on the legislation during Wednesday’s meeting to placate developers by clarifying several passages and allowing for slightly more flexibility with the drainage standards. Gaudet decided against the move to make the process transparent to the public and allow for further vetting from developers, he said.

“With the introduction of this clarifying language, we wanted to reintroduce the item with the proposed amendments so they could be properly vetted,” Gaudet said.

Discussions around the temporary halt on construction in Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes gained momentum after severe flooding in late May. Gaudet previously described his legislation as a “special moratorium” that halts development in federally-deemed flood zones, which wouldn’t be as aggressive as those adopted by surrounding parishes.

Several parishes, including Ascension, West Feliciana, and parts of Iberville, have imposed similar policies pausing all major new construction.

According to the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission, nearly half of the parish lies within the FEMA-designated floodplains.

Currently, developments in East Baton Rouge must be designed to withstand 25-year storm events. Gaudet’s un-amended item requires builders to limit outflow rates from the property to no more than 90% of the peak flow rates pre-development for a 100-year storm and include stormwater detention systems that can store rainfall from a 100-year storm.

The amended legislation would now give developers the option between limiting outflow rates or building detention systems, Gaudet said. That change was made after Guadet said developers told him it was impossible to do both.

The legislation also now clarifies that it would only apply to developments approved after the ban goes into effect and provides clearer guidelines for construction straddling the edge of a flood zone.

“The process here did involve a lot of stakeholders to come to what this moratorium looks like,” Gaudet said. “From the beginning this council was clear that there wasn’t the appetite for a parishwide moratorium. We wanted to be more targeted and just a bit more strategic about how we went about it.”

The un-amended item will still come before the council on Wednesday for a public hearing, where Gaudet said he plans to publicly offer his proposed changes before asking for it to be struck from the agenda without a vote.

The item will now likely be reintroduced with the amendments during the Aug. 25 meeting and voted on by Metro Council on Sept. 8, Gaudet said.

Metro Council members Dwight Hudson, Jennifer Racca, Denise Amoroso and Carolyn Coleman were all cosponsors on the original item. All four members remain cosponsors on the altered legislation.