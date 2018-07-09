FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kennedy, who just returned from a congressional trip to Russia warned against trusting President Vladimir Putin, saying that dealing with the Russian government is like "dealing with the mafia." Kennedy, recently went with other GOP senators to see first-hand the Russian economy and meet with government officials. But the meetings, ahead of President Donald Trump's planned summit with Putin on July 16, turned "cantankerous" at times, he said. He described Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as a "bully."(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)