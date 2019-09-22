A bizarre encounter unfolded at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete last week when a Florida truck driver and her husband crawled into a camel's enclosure at the truck stop, and the camel sat on the woman, who used her teeth to bite the camel's testicles to escape.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman's husband threw doggy treats under Caspar the camel's fence, which is about 6 feet high.

Surveillance video and interview witnesses showed the couple's dog, who is hard of hearing, crawled into the pen to retrieve the treats and began interacting with the camel. The woman crawled in to recover her pet and her husband followed behind.

The camel sat on the woman and she used her teeth to ward off the animal, a male dramadery.

She said, ‘I bit his balls to get him off of me, I bit his testicles to get him off of me,” Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said.

The truck stop, located 20 minutes outside of Baton Rouge, keeps a camel named Caspar and for many years controversially kept a tiger for visitors to see on-site. Travelling with her husband, the woman stopped at the truck stop, and let her dog out to use the bathroom.

The truck stop was not found liable for any of the injuries as the camel was properly enclosed and warning signs instructed visitors not to enter the pen, officials said.

“The camel has never been aggressive, the camel has never gotten out, never caused any issues -- in fact, the husband and wife stated before that we’ve been here before and we’ve never had any problems,” Hamilton said.

"No trespassing" signs are posted every 10 feet on the enclosure's fence.

Instead, the couple were both cited for a leash law violation and criminal trespassing.

In Louisiana, the law states that “no person shall permit any dog in his or her possession to run at large on any unenclosed land, or trespass upon any enclosed or unenclosed lands of another.”

The Grosse Tete truck stop has been fending off animal rights activists for years who wanted the tiger removed from its property. The tiger died last year after 17 years living in captivity. The truck stop also keeps a coati (a member of the raccoon family) on-site.

The deputy said he was baffled by the entire incident and the behavior of the couple.

“And my only question to her husband was, ‘Why did you throw the doggy treat under the fence?’ Hamilton explained. “And he just said, ‘I wasn’t thinking.’”