A construction accident knocked out power to downtown Baton Rouge for several hours Friday.
Work crews damaged an Entergy line near the corner of Convention Street and Third Street. No one was injured, though fire department spokesman Curt Monte said the outage stranded people in elevators in at least five buildings.
There were also testy drivers with the traffic lights out. Horns and the angry yells of motorists rang out on the streets. With their lights and credit card readers out, many shopkeepers closed up, including the city-parish government, but some stuck around to watch the utility workers and wait for people to arrive at the Live After Five concert or the Junior League's Hollydays festivities.