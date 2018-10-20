A Geismar man used a stolen credit card number to purchase $17,000 worth of LSU football tickets and sell them for a profit online before he was caught this week, according to police.
David Trey Chambers, 23, was arrested Friday on a felony count of access device fraud in the ticket heist, booking documents show.
According to an LSU police affidavit, authorities became aware of the crime when American Express contacted the LSU Athletic Ticket Office on Oct. 17 seeking a charge back for tickets a cardholder said he did not buy.
Detectives learned that someone from Sept. 9 through Oct. 6 on the card purchased 168 tickets to the LSU-Texas A&M game.
Police identified Chambers as a suspect based on contact information he provided to the Ticket Office and StubHub, a ticket resale site where he resold the seats for a total of $18,815, according to the affidavit.
Chambers gave his name as "Trey Chambers" and used his real address on the Ticket Office website, the affidavit says.
Chambers has previously been arrested and convicted for related crimes, including access device fraud and identity theft, according to the affidavit.