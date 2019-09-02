Local first responders are deploying to Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival to help with rescue efforts there.
Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said Monday morning that Louisiana Task Force 2 has been activated. It includes firefighters and emergency personnel from Baton Rouge, Zachary, Central and Hammond fire departments along with East Baton Rouge paramedics.
Fire department spokesman Curt Monte said crews have been requested to help rescue people from rising floodwaters and collapsed buildings if the need arises.
The team will leave Baton Rouge late Monday morning and will meet up with other Louisiana first responders in Jacksonville.
"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they set out for yet another mission," Monte said.
Dorian has stalled over the Bahamas, pummeling the islands Sunday into Monday.
Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph on Sunday, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named.
Forecasters said Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the U.S. Southeast seaboard. The potent storm was expected to stay close to shore and hammer the coast. Authorities cautioned that it could still make landfall on the East Coast.
Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas, as did Georgia and South Carolina officials.