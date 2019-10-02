LABADIEVILLE — A 30-year-old Morgan City woman authorities say they suspect was intoxicated died after a car hit her Tuesday night as she walked in the middle of a travel lane on La. 1247.
Krystal Meranta was walking in the eastbound lane of the Assumption Parish highway when she was struck by a 2011 Nissan Maxima traveling in the same direction, State Police said in a news release Wednesday.
The crash happened near Robin Street and Meranta suffered fatal injuries. The Nissan Maxima's driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, troopers said.
Troopers said they suspect Meranta was impaired and are awaiting a toxicology report is pending.
The Nissan Maxima's driver took a blood-alcohol breath test and no alcohol was detected, troopers said. He was not cited or arrested on any counts in connection with the crash.