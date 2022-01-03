Baton Rouge's plan to give bonuses to city-parish employees deemed essential workers during the early days of the pandemic a bonus from federal funds has been agreed to by the Louisiana Attorney General's office.

It's not clear how city-parish employees will receive a bonus, nor how much they'll receive.

The opinion, issued Monday, clears the way for the city-parish to use $4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to reward workers unable to work from home during the pandemic. The money is part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden last March. The law includes a provision that allows for "premium pay" for essential workers, including state and local government employees.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome sought advice from the attorney general's office because the Louisiana Constitution specifically bans bonuses for public employees.

Baton Rouge wants to give employees a COVID bonus. Does Louisiana's Constitution allow them to? East Baton Rouge Parish wants to give its employees that were deemed essential workers during the early days of the pandemic a bonus from fede…

In the opinion, Assistant Attorney General Justin Lester wrote that the premium pay is constitutional as long as it's for city-parish work, it doesn't "appear to be gratuitous" and the city-parish can demonstrate it's receiving a substantial service in exchange for the funds.

"In applying the three-prong test, the City-Parish has the legal authority to compensate its employees and such payments comport with its lawful government purpose," Lester wrote.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

With the approval in hand, the city-parish will now work to determine how many of its employees are eligible under those guidelines and how much money they can receive, spokesman Mark Armstrong said. That process could take several months.

"Our goal is to provide premium pay to as many employees as possible who worked during the pandemic," Armstrong said. "They earned it."

The city-parish set aside $4 million for the payments from a pot of $73 million that made up the second wave of funding from the coronavirus relief bill. That money has gone unused since Metro Council approved the funding in November while the city-parish awaited the attorney general's office opinion.

The act allows state and local governments to pay employees up to an additional $13 an hour on top of their regular salaries. The premium pay may not exceed $25,000 for any single eligible employee, according to a U.S. Treasury Department memo.

The premium pay also cannot be used to reduce the workers' current or prospective wages, according to the memo.

The memo says local governments may direct the funds to a broad range of workers who must be “physically present” at their jobs, including janitors, public health and safety staff, transit workers and school staff. The money can also be sent to private employers in the form of grants to award workers at nursing homes, hospitals, grocery stores and restaurants, among others, according to the memo.

Departments within the city-parish will now certify who their essential workers are and classify them under two categories: in-person or teleworker. Those city-parish workers who are designated “essential” will receive a one-time payment with no benefit to their retirement plans, Broome wrote in an October letter to Metro Council.