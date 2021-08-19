A Lutcher man has been arrested in a blaze that spread from a relative's home that had been the target of an alleged arson attempt to a neighboring house and an outside shed, state fire investigators said Thursday.
Scott Chauvin, 35, torched his relative's home in the 1600 block of Third Street in Lutcher sometime before 2 p.m. Monday, officials said. The blaze caused extensive damage before spreading to an occupied next-door house and shed, investigators said.
An elderly resident was able to escape the blaze unharmed, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
State fire investigators interviewed witnesses and obtained video recordings that led them to conclude Chauvin intentionally set the fire.
Fire Marshal's agents and St. James Parish Sheriff's deputies found Chauvin Wednesday and arrested him, the state office said.
Chauvin was booked on one count of aggravated arson into the St. James Parish Jail in Convent. He had bail of $50,000 set, online records show, but investigators said more counts were expected.