Dozens of Afghan refugees will resettle in Louisiana with help from a local nonprofit.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will help 49 refugees from the war-torn nation find new homes, officials announced Thursday.

Another 10 are set to move to New Orleans.

“The American people have shown an overwhelming desire to help those from Afghanistan who risked their lives and the lives of their family members to help our troops,” Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge Director David C. Aguillard said in a news release.

The 49 refugees comprise about a dozen families, which are set to arrive by the end of the month, he said.

“The news has come to us quickly, and we still have some details to work out for each arrival,” Aguillard continued. “But this type of work is a critical part of Catholic Charities’ Gospel mission, a work it initiated in the 1960s with arrivals from Cuba after the revolution there.”

+3 Louisiana will be home for 59 Afghan refugees; see state-by-state breakdown The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among…

Afghans set to resettle in and around Baton Rouge are fleeing persecution and violence, he explained, and have undergone extensive security clearances.

With federal money, Catholic Charities routinely helps refugees find new homes by offering rental assistance, job training and placement and cultural orientations classes to help them adjust to life in the U.S.

Those federal dollars only fund a few months of services, however. Congress is currently in talks about extending the assistance beyond 90 days, Aguillard said, which is why Catholic Charities is putting out a call for help.

“Successful resettlements depend on the community reaching out and embracing arriving families,” Aguillard said.

Sponsors are needed to help refugees learn how to do things like ride the local bus system, use the 911 service, schedule medical appointments and so on. The nonprofit also needs furniture for the families.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“Catholic Charities has experience with helping people who have assisted our troops,” Aguillard said. “We did it after the Vietnam War, we did it after the wars in Iraq.”

It's the least Americans can do after what the Afghans did for U.S. troops, the charity official added.

“These are a special group of people who have taken on extraordinary risks for themselves” Aguillard said. “I’ve seen other refugees who have helped our troops roll up their sleeves to show shrapnel wounds absorbed protecting American lives. I’ve felt metal lumped in their arms.”

Those interested in learning how to help, can visit catholiccharitiesbr.org.

President Joe Biden's administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than 5,200 people, according to State Department data for the Afghan Placement and Assistance program obtained by The Associated Press.

Alabama and Mississippi are each slated to welcome 10, U.S. officials said Wednesday. Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia are not expected to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.

Many of the new evacuees requested to be resettled in those states because they already have family and close friends living in those states, according to two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the calls to state government officials. Resettlement agencies also have a large presence and capacity in many of those states.

The State Department resettled evacuees based on the advice of local affiliates of nine national resettlement agencies the U.S. government is working with, the officials said.

The officials said Afghan evacuees are advised that other parts of the country — including areas with plentiful job openings and cheaper housing — could be good places to begin their new lives in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.