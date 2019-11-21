Every year, millions of travelers hit the skies during the holidays to visit family and friends — and, of course, to eat delicious food. If you plan on bringing homemade goodies to your destination, make sure they're TSA-approved.
We've compiled a list of Thanksgiving favorites allowed in your carry-on and which foods (and drinks!) should stay in your checked bag.
Turkey
Meats and fish are allowed through airport security, so feel free to throw that turkey in your carry-on. TSA guidelines even let passengers travel with whole birds and live lobsters!
Gravy
Since gravy is a liquid, it's not allowed to travel in your lap next to the turkey. However, you can take several 3.4-ounce containers filled with gravy, as long as they fit in a sealed Ziploc bag, according to TSA.
Mashed potatoes & yams
If you're planning on carb loading for Thanksgiving — let's face it, we all are — mashed potatoes and yams will be allowed in your carry-on. Because they're mashed-up solids, they can go on the plane without being checked.
Cranberry sauce
Like gravy, cranberry sauce is a liquid, so it needs to be checked. TSA guidelines suggest you pack foods like "cranberry sauce, canned fruit and vegetables, because they’re packed in liquid in the can."
Stuffing
Good news: Stuffing is allowed through airport security. So, stuff that stuffing in your carry-on bag.
Casseroles
Also allowed!
Pies
Desserts are absolutely allowed to travel alongside you on the plane. This includes any store-bought or homemade baked goods, like pies, candy, cakes, and cookies.
Whipped cream
Whipped cream belongs in your checked luggage. But since it's a perishable item, it's best to make it or buy it at your destination.
Holiday drinks
Eggnog, champagne, apple cider and other drinks are obviously liquids. Unless they're in 3.4-ounce mini bottles, they'll need to be checked. If you plan on checking larger bottles of beverages in your luggage, you can take as many as you want as long as it's less than 24-percent alcohol by volume.
For more information on TSA's guidelines, click here.