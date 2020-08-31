The father of former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase addressed his son’s decision to skip the 2020 season in an interview with WAFB-TV, saying his son had been "wrestling with his feelings and emotions nonstop" before choosing to leave LSU to prepare for the NFL draft.

Earlier in August, Jimmy Chase said his son was "locked in" for the Tigers and wasn’t considering other options.

"It's just [such] unprecedented times right now," Jimmy Chase said. "He was wrestling with playing but he was wrestling with his future and what could and couldn’t be."

Jimmy Chase addressed rumors that his son was persuaded by outside influences, particularly former LSU standout Ryan Clark.

"We haven’t talked to Ryan Clark or seen Ryan Clark," Jimmy Chase said. "It was strictly a family decision and it was strictly a Ja'Marr decision."

Jimmy Chase also said the decision wasn’t financially motivated. He said his son loved college and loved LSU, but realized it was time to leave.

"It's the whole perfect storm of what's going on in the whole world right now with the pandemic and the social injustice and the political stuff," Jimmy Chase said. "It's the perfect storm of a whole lot of crap. And why get caught up into that when you have something else down the road waiting for you?"

LSU is scheduled to open the 10-game season against Mississippi State Sept. 26.