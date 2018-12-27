As a reaction to the partial government shutdown, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says it will not issue new flood insurance policies or renew existing ones that lapse, despite efforts from lawmakers to ensure continuation of the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program.
Claims made under NFIP policies that were in effect before midnight Dec. 21, when the federal shutdown began, will be honored for as long as funds are available, according to a statement on FEMA’s website. Valid policies will also remain in effect regardless of the government’s ability to pay claims.
The most immediate effects will be felt by home buyers and sellers who need federally backed flood insurance to close property deals. Any real estate closings requiring NFIP insurance will be on hold during the shutdown.
Lawmakers had cheered the extension of the NFIP Friday, confident they had secured flood insurance coverage for millions of Americans even as the federal government entered a partial shutdown. Funding for the government-backed program was extended through May 2019.
The Louisiana congressional delegation and lawmakers from other flood-prone states advocated strongly for reauthorization of the program, with the intent of ensuring funding of flood insurance policies. A statement from Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise’s spokesman Lauren Fine called FEMA’s decision to limit the flood insurance program a “disgrace.”
“FEMA’s decision to not continue issuing NFIP policies as part of the government funding debate is unacceptable and a break of their own precedent,” said Fine. “Millions of families and businesses in Louisiana and around the country pay into and rely on this program, and it’s a disgrace for FEMA to pull the rug out from under them.”
Republican Sen. John Kennedy reacted similarly, saying in a statement that FEMA’s decision is a shame and diverges from the intent of the reauthorization legislation Congress passed Dec. 21.
“President Trump signed my bill to prevent unnecessary chaos like this. FEMA’s decision will cause upheaval for home buyers and sellers across the country,” Kennedy said. “I am working with the Department of Homeland Security and the White House on a solution.”
Lawmakers have struggled the rein in the NFIP’s growing debt and disagree on the mission of the program and how it should be restructured. The NFIP underwrites flood insurance policies for millions of Americans and is currently struggling under billions of dollars of debt after several years of historic hurricanes and flooding.
The five-month extension was the 10th stop-gap funding measure since the program’s long-term funding expired Sept. 30, 2017.