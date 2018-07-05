Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette obviously believes in giving back and so does his former teammate, Derrius Guice.
USA TODAY reported that Fournette, now a Jacksonville Jaguar, helped an LSU fifth-year student with her tuition at his alma mater after reading on Twitter she had lost her financial aid.
Jhane Garner started a GoFundMe campaign with a $5,000 goal to help pay for her $10,000 tuition, saying she would pay the rest by working two jobs, according to the news organization.
The report said Fournette, a former Heisman trophy finalist for the Tigers, tweeted to Garner, “I’ll pay the rest for you.”
Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you ........ https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018
Before Fournette’s offer, Garner had raised $2,000 of her $5,000 goal. USA Today said she had since raised $3,000 from small donations. The first coming from Fournette's LSU teammate, Derrius Guice.
WAFB’s reporter Jacques Doucet tweeted that former LSU running back Derrius Guice, now playing for the Washington Redskins, retweeted Garner and gave the first $1,000 before Fournette added his donation. Guice reacted to her thanking him by tweeting, "Once a family always a family."
Fournette said in an interview that he knew Garner from New Orleans and that she was his trainer while he was at LSU.
“Words can’t even explain how much appreciation I have for everyone who helped me,” Garner said outside of Lit Pizza where she is employed. The interview appeared in a tweet from WAFB’s Jacques Doucet. She said she was at the restaurant when she saw the news and started crying so much they had to send her home. Garner added that she’ll be able to finish school because of the people who helped her.
In June Fournette worked with the New Orleans Recreation Development Foundation to find 300 kids to attend his free football camp held in his hometown.
Guice has indicated on social media that he plans to hold two camps, with at least one happening in Baton Rouge.
