A 16-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured after he was ejected in a car crash in the Belle Rose area of Assumption Parish early Sunday, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just after midnight. Kayvon Harris, 17, of Donaldsonville, was driving northbound on LA 1 just south of LA 999 when, police said, he entered a right curve, lost control and ran off the road. The vehicle, a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado, rolled over and landed on its roof while also hitting a nearby residence.
Harris wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, police said. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with moderate injuries.
The front-seat passenger, Tre'Sean Jackson, 16, of Donaldsonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said.
"Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash," a state police news release said. "Harris submitted a blood sample for toxicology testing and the results are pending through the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab."