A 5-mile stretch of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish will close in both directions Sunday to make way for utility workers to run transmission lines across the roadway, Louisiana State Police says.
From 6 a.m. Sunday, no traffic will be allowed in either direction from La. 43 at Albany to La. 441 by Holden to protect Demco crews as they continue restoring power.
Eastbound traffic will be diverted to La. 441 to U.S. 190. Westbound traffic will reroute to La. 43 to U.S. 190.
“Motorists in these areas should expect delays,” LSP advised, “and adjust their travel plans accordingly.”