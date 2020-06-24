A heavy storm that rolled through the Baton Rouge area overnight had enough force to uplift a vehicle.

St. George Fire Department spokesman Chad Roberson said Wednesday morning that crews alerted law enforcement when they received a report of a vehicle that had been overturned next to I-10.

Officials believe the vehicle came from the One Calais Avenue area due to the storm damage in that area, but they have not yet determined exactly where it originated. Nobody was inside the vehicle.