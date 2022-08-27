The Louisiana Health Department will hold a number of monkeypox and coronavirus vaccination events during the coming week.
Through Friday, the state had identified 162 monkeypox cases during a recent outbreak. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana has had 1.42 million infections.
“With the rising numbers of monkeypox cases in our state, our goal is to meet people who are at risk where they are so they can protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Region 2 Medical Director Dr. Paulette Riveria. "We are so thankful to our community partners for their collaboration and support. We couldn’t do it without them.”
State health officials will partner with East Baton Rouge Parish officials and local businesses to host monkeypox vaccination events at Georgia's Place at 860 St. Louis St. tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Cedarcrest Bar by Provo, at 10467 Airline Highway, on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the Splash nightclub at 2183 Highland Road on Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“Similar to our response to COVID-19, we are working with our local partners to ensure equitable access to the necessary resources to keep residents safe and healthy. We know our community partners are vital to the success of addressing this public health emergency," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome.
There are links to eligibility requirements on the health department website at https://ldh.la.gov/.
Monkeypox is caused by a virus not commonly seen in the U.S. It can cause a painful rash and some people have flu-like symptoms.