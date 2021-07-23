Baton Rouge broke ground Friday on a new building to house the city-parish Department of Environmental Services, promising to increase the efficiency of the department by consolidating all of its employees into one central location.
Construction on the building, which will be located at 12422 Florida Blvd., is expected to last until early March. Once completed, the $4.9 million facility will house 100 employees across four divisions of the department that currently work out of three separate buildings around East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a news release.
Under the current setup with separate DES buildings, the department deals with "inefficient services or ineffective customer service" that can "stall important projects or adversely impact our surrounding environment," Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome said during a news conference Friday morning.
"Our new DES headquarters will change that in a major way in a central operating environment with cutting edge technology and innovation surrounding us at every turn," Broome said.
The facility will replace the former All Star Nissan on Florida Blvd. and revitalize the surrounding area, city-parish officials said.
The facility was designed by Baton Rouge firm RHH Architects and will be built by Walker-based Blount General Contractors, LLC, according to the news release.