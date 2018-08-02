A train derailed near Addis Thursday morning and is causing heavy traffic delays in the area, officials said.
La. 1 is closed in both directions near Sid Richardson Road, south of Addis, due to the train derailment, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
Traffic is being diverted to River Road. Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area.
Shortly before 7 a.m., congestion had reached First Street on La. 1 southbound.
No details on the derailment were immediately available.