Parking will be restricted on several downtown streets this weekend as the city hosts the 2020 Louisiana Marathon.
Fourth Street, North Boulevard, 19th Street and Park Boulevard have all been designated as "No Parking" zones Saturday and Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
Signage will be posted and the restrictions strictly enforced, BRPD officials said Thursday.
Bicycles are also prohibited along the race course, which traverses through downtown and parts of Mid-City.
On Sunday, drivers will be permitted to cross intersections along the course as safe opening become available near any places of worship throughout the city.