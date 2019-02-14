GONZALES — An Ascension Parish jury has acquitted Jacob Westbrook in the fatal stabbing of a St. Amant High senior just hours before his homecoming dance.

The jury of 10 men and two women handed down the verdict Thursday after 3½ days of argument and testimony in which attorneys battled to portray either Westrbrook or 18-year-old Todd "T.J." Toups as the aggressor who triggered the fatal encounter.

Westbrook, who was the 16 at the time, had claimed self-defense and told jurors Wednesday he reacted and swung a kitchen knife with his eyes closed after Toups punched him inside the Roddy Road trailer home where he was staying with his girlfriend.

The knife went down into Toups' upper chest, penetrating deeper than its actual blade length, and pierced Toups’ lung and the top of his heart, a forensic pathologist has testified.

