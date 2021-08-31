BR.brpdfatalshootings.112420 TS 205.jpg

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome speaks at a press conference in which she, law enforcement and other city-parish officials addressed the recent violence that included five shooting fatalities last Friday in four separate shootings, all coming during robberies or home invasions.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

East Baton Rouge has extended a curfew, which means residents must stay inside from dusk Tuesday through dawn Wednesday.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the extension late afternoon Tuesday.

The curfew applies to city-parish buildings — including City Hall and all community centers — which will be restricted to essential personnel through Friday. 

"The extension is to ensure resident safety," Broome said, "as our crews continue to assess and mitigate safety hazards on our roadways."

The following parishes also announced curfew extensions:

  • Ascension Parish, dusk-through-dawn through Wednesday
  • Livingston Parish, 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday

Terry Jones 

