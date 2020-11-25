Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is granting local businesses a 30-day extension to pay their sales tax remittance to the city-parish as many continue to struggle due to shutdowns and state restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana was reverting back to modified Phase 2 restrictions ahead of another possible outbreak of the virus.
"I understand the challenges small businesses face as they seek to retain employees and keep their doors open," Broome said. "I can assure you that keeping our economy open and maximizing opportunities for businesses are at the forefront of my mind during this pandemic."
Broome's latest executive order, signed Wednesday, grants a 30-day extension for local businesses filing local sales taxes returns for November. That gives them until Jan. 20 to make the payments to the city-parish.
Broome signed a similar order back in March.