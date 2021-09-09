Homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish and nine other parishes have been authorized to get free, temporary roofs in the wake of Hurricane Ida, officials said Thursday.

The issue of blue roof eligibility has been a sore spot with most of Louisiana's congressional delegation, which sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Deane Criswell earlier this week asking that the agency revise the criteria used to decide which parishes qualify.

Col. Zachary Miller, commander of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Ida recovery effort, said the expansion followed a request from the office of the governor in consultation with parish leaders and others.

+11 Mother of three gets blue roof after Hurricane Ida; 'Blessed to be first on the list' Ten days after Hurricane Ida shredded her roof, Candace Pepp was the first of up to 70,000 households in Louisiana to get a temporary roof Wed…

Newly-eligible parishes are East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Mary, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

They join the 15 previously authorized parishes: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

That means all 25 parishes declared disaster areas from the Category 4 storm qualify for the roofs.

+2 As blue roofs near installation in Louisiana, state leaders push for wider qualifications Louisiana congressional leaders Monday asked federal officials to revise the criteria used for which parishes get temporary roofs after East B…

The roofs are industrial-strength plastic sheeting designed to keep homes dry until permanent repairs are made.

The work is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA – Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The first such roof went up in New Orleans East on Wednesday.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

More than 48,000 applications for the coverings have been filed, with up to 70,000 expected.

Miller said the plan is for 400 roofs per day to be going up in six days. "We will very quickly be working across the entire state with these crews," he said.

Miller said the aim is to meet all of the requests in around 60 days, weather permitting.

John Bel Edwards won’t echo state leaders call for blue roof expansion; latest on Ida recovery Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he is not ready to echo complaints by Louisiana's congressional delegation that federal officials are being…

Whether any criteria changed in how parishes are approved is unclear.

U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson and three others requested new benchmarks in which parishes qualified.

“This is good news for the Hurricane Ida victims across several parishes," Graves said in a statement. "We all know that allowing homes to take on more water while waiting for repairs only means more damage, more mold, more cost, and more delays.”

Homeowners and those in permanently occupied rental property can apply at blueroof.us or by calling 1-888-766-3258.