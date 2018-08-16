GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Council agreed Thursday to give the next parish president a major pay raise tied to the salaries of other top Ascension officials, adding at least $15,033 to the parish executive's current salary.
The parish president's raise, which will not take effect until January 2020, the beginning of the next term, will rise from $148,000 per year to at least $163,033 per year based on 2018 pay levels.
The increase is needed, the council raise ordinance says, due to cost-of-living increases and greater job responsibilities of the parish president and because the minimum set in the parish charter, $55,000, is too low.
The president oversees nearly 440 employees, with annual revenues of $126 million and total cash and other assets of $434 million, according to 2017 audits.
How much the president’s raise will be depends on whether those other parish officials — the sheriff, assessor and clerk of court — receive raises before Jan. 1, 2020. Their pay is set by the state Legislature.
Based on 2018 figures, the highest-paid official among the three is Sheriff Jeff Wiley at $163,032. Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna is second at $160,678. Assessor M.J. “Mert” Smiley Jr. makes $158,746.
None expected raises in 2019, but, statewide, sheriffs who meet qualifying experience and training benchmarks will get a 7 percent raise in 2020. However, the law doesn’t take effect until July 1, 2020, seven months after the Ascension Parish president raise, which will be $1 more than the highest of those three, is determined.
After some parliamentary wrangling over what funds should be used to cover the parish president’s salary, the 11-person Parish Council agreed 9-0 Thursday to back the increase. Come 2020, the parish president will be paid $1 more than the highest paid of the sheriff, assessor and clerk of court under the new ordinance.
Councilmen John Cagnolatti and Daniel “Doc” Satterlee were absent.
The ordinance drew no comments from the public during a lightly attended meeting.
The minimum 10 percent pay increase to $163,033 will put the parish president's pay only in the upper range of what other area parish leaders currently make.
For 2018, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome is making $175,000, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks is making $157,435, and West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot Jr. is making $133,418.
Current Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa would not get the pay increase unless he decides to run for office again and is re-elected. Matassa has not yet stated his intentions.
Under the new ordinance, the president’s salary is set at the start of each term, which happens next in January 2020, and remains at that level until the next term.