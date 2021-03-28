A female pedestrian was struck and killed overnight Saturday on North Acadian Thruway West in a hit-and-run vehicle accident, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The traffic accident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of North Acadian Thruway West, near Chippewa Street.

According to BRPD, the pedestrian, who has not been identified, had died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

BRPD asks anyone with information on this incident to call the agency's traffic homicide division at (225)389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-7867 (STOP).