As music from a playlist named "celebration" echoed off the walls of Baton Rouge Generals' Mid City campus early Friday morning, memories of the hospital's 2015 closure and the COVID-19 pandemic were far from the minds of the gathered healthcare workers.
The doctors, nurses and support staff did recall the "devastating" feeling they had when the campus closed due to financial struggles, but Friday was all about commemorating the facility's reopening one year ago.
"It was gut wrenching for everybody from our board, the physicians, the staff, it was a very sad day," said Edgardo Tenreiro, president and CEO of the BRG system. "Now, this is the opposite feeling."
Financial support from the state allowed the facility to last year reopen as officials scrambled to make beds available while COVID-19 spread across the state. On Friday, hospital officials committed to keeping Mid City open long-term.
"COVID-19 is what aided us in reopening the emergency room, and now that COVID-19 is declining, thankfully, I hope each of you know that the organization is committed to keeping this organization open here at the Mid City campus," Mid City COO Trisha Guidry told the gathered staff. "We're going to move forward to be here for you and our community."