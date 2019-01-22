Lea Anne Batson has quit as Parish Attorney a day before East Baton Parish Metro Council was scheduled to take up a proposal to fire her.
In a resignation letter submitted to Metro Council members Tuesday morning, Batson said, “….life is short and this just isn’t fun anymore.”
Batson had been Parish Attorney since 2015, but her future had been set for a public hearing Wednesday after Councilman LaMont Cole persuaded his colleagues to schedule it in a vote two weeks ago.
Since news of Cole’s effort broke, the councilman has not stated why he wants to oust Batson, who has worked in the Parish Attorney’s Office for nearly 30 years. Some councilmen who supported Cole’s desire to hold a hearing said previously they had heard of possible issues within her office but provided no enlightenment as to why Cole wanted her gone. Cole did not immediately return calls Tuesday for comment.
In her letter Tuesday, Batson said not one single council member came to her to express any problems they had with her since Cole submitted the agenda item to remove her.
“I have contacted each one of you in the last two weeks to discover and address your concerns about me and/or the office,” Batson wrote. “No one has been willing or able to articulate a specific problem.”
Batson also wrote she has been showered with words of encouragement since the news of her possible firing broke and said she can state with “absolute confidence” that no one else knows more about parish government and the way laws should be applied than she does.
“But if that is not what you want then I am not your man and I am tendering my resignation effective immediately,” she wrote.
Batson went on to list her accomplishments during her three-year tenure as Parish Attorney, which included privatizing the city-parish’s Risk Management Division resulting in a cost savings from a reduction in workforce, spearheading a renewed collection effort for parking tickets, and bringing in more than $1.5 million in delinquent property taxes and cleaning up the adjudicated property tax rolls for the city-parish.
Batson also said she tried to restore the council’s confidence in the Parish Attorney’s Office by adopting policies to reduce the potential conflicts of interests and abuse of office concerns many of them highlighted as their issues with her predecessor Mary Roper, whom the Metro Council fired in September 2014.
Batson was appointed as interim before the council’s named her Parish Attorney in April 2015.
“Implementing those policies within an entrenched workforce has, not surprisingly, ruffled a few feathers,” Batson wrote in her resignation letter. “I have served with honor and integrity. To any employee or member of the public who feels like they weren’t treated with respect by me or one of my employees…I sincerely apologize."