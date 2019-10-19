Beyond possible legal challenges, fallout from the vote to incorporate the city of St. George could spur moves to dismantle East Baton Rouge Parish’s consolidated government structure and replace it with separate city and parish councils.

Chatter is intensifying again about the idea of possible deconsolidation, which some black leaders have said needs to be explored because the interests of Baton Rouge’s residents aren’t adequately represented on the 12-member Metro Council, which is majority white and Republican.

The city-parish’s elected officials generally agree such talks are "premature" so soon after the Oct. 12 vote to create the city of St. George, which is set to become the fifth largest city in the state with a population of more than 86,000 people.

But they say they are concerned the favorable vote for St. George will bolster arguments to separate the city-parish governance structure into separate city and parish councils. Some say that would be a step backward, But others, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, say it’s an option that may be worth exploring after the dust settles around St. George's possible incorporation.

Broome made it clear, though that she's not prepared to fully explore the idea of deconsolidation just yet. She said she’s more focused on exploring the legal options the city-parish has in trying to block St. George from happening.

"I want to work right now on the process of doing what’s best for our entire parish," Broome said

Still, she recognizes the concerns and inquiries that have surfaced about deconsolidation since the St. George vote.

The effort to create St. George was a six-year process culminating in the Oct. 12 vote. Of the 32,288 voters living within the boundaries of the proposed new city who voted on the issue, 17,421, or 54 percent supported incorporation.

The incorporation movement was largely driven by proponents' desire for better representation and more local control of tax dollars for residents in the southeast corner of the parish as well as a desire to set up an independent, public school system.

Ironically, a similar desire for more local control is a driving force behind the local NAACP’s push for the deconsolidation of city-parish government. The organization's leaders had complained in 2018 that the current structure of local government doesn’t afford black residents in Baton Rouge with adequate representation.

At that time, 2017 population data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that although white residents outnumbered black residents parishwide, black people held majority status within the city limits. But as of July 1, 2018, the Census Bureau says approximately 47.8% of the parish's population is white and black people now make up 47% of the parish's population as well.

"We still feel deconsolidation is the most beneficial way to make sure the folks we serve are properly represented, and the St. George vote has brought up that conversation again," said Eugene Collins, president of the local chapter of the NAACP. "St. George serves as a good lesson that when enough people get together and want things to change, it changes."

"We're hoping to get the same outcome for folks living in the more economically-challenged places in Baton Rouge," he added.

Criticism of the city-parish's consolidated government frequently crops up among Baton Rouge residents who say it's unfair that the other three municipalities in the parish —Baker, Zachary and Central — each have their own elected officials yet still get to vote for the mayor-president, diminishing Baton Rouge residents influence.

When the city-parish's Plan of Government committee discussed deconsolidation while trying to draft recommendations to amend East Baton Rouge Parish's home rule charter, representatives from the NAACP clashed with committee members over dissolving the current structure.

A majority of the committee's members felt it would be too tricky legally to do, with one of the most complicated aspects being figuring out how tax revenue would be collected and appropriated.

Collins said the organization temporarily stepped back from the deconsolidation push to further research the idea.

Prior to 1983, the parish did have separate governing bodies for East Baton Rouge Parish and the City of Baton Rouge.

The consolidation of the governing bodies was accomplished via a special election that was held on September 11, 1982, according to Courtney Humphrey, special assistant parish attorney for the city-parish.

Consolidation was seen as a more cost effective way to run the parish's government, essentially pooling the city-parish's resources and reducing the duplication of municipal services.

Dismantling the city-parish's consolidated government could only be done through a vote of the people to amend the parish's Plan of Government. That means the Metro Council would have to agree to put it on the ballot for a parishwide vote.

It’s not something that’s getting much support at this stage.

Councilman Chandler Loupe said deconsolidation "sounds impossible" to him. Councilmen LaMont Cole and Tara Wicker said a thorough review of the city-parish's finances is needed before such an endeavor could ever really be explored.

And Scott Wilson and Barbara Freiberg feel the consolidated form of government, whether the St. George incorporation happens or not, is still the best governing structure for the parish.

Councilman Matt Watson said, "At this point, we have a whole lot of balls in the air right now. It’s a little early to be having this discussion."

Councilwoman Chauna Banks said discussions around deconsolidation are "worthy talks" but should only occur after the prospect has been studied more.

"Whether I disagree or agree, I can't say I don't understand the desire to have greater control," Banks said. "The City of Baton Rouge would probably benefit by not being part of the parish system."

This kind of split has happened elsewhere in Louisiana.

Voters in the city of Lafayette last year chose to break apart their government into separate city and parish councils after having the consolidated structure for more than two decades.

Lafayette voters picked representatives for their five-person city council during the Oct. 12 elections, and beginning in January will have to navigate the uncertain waters of a budget process alongside the five-member parish council. The mayor-president there will get shared between both governing bodies.

Although the talks have come up once more following the St. George vote, Collins said the NAACP is taking the advice of city-parish leaders and urging everyone to wait to see how the incorporation saga will play out.

And with the decennial Census count coming next year, he said, the expected shift in the parish's racial makeup could result in a more diverse Metro Council with the city-parish's current consolidated government structure.

"This narrative far from over though," Collins added.