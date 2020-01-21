A joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS will manage the $50 million campaign to clean up the University Lakes, according to a statement Tuesday from the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.
A designer should be selected this spring and dredging and construction should begin by next January, the statement said.
The joint venture was selected from among six finalists.
The six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park have been overgrown with vegetation in recent years. State and local leaders announced in November they had cobbled together nearly $50 million to clean them up.
Much of the lake system’s issues with overgrowth, sedimentation buildup and fish kills can be blamed on its depth, or lack thereof. At approximately 3½ feet deep on average, the lakes are quite shallow. That allows the water to get too warm and cause algae, duckweed and coontail to grow excessively.
To cut back on the vegetation, BREC released 550 grass-eating carp into City Park Lake in December. The addition of the bottom-feeding carp, however, isn't a quick fix. Officials noted it will take at least six months before vegetation begins to clear up and said the only long-term solution is to dredge the lakes.
The project adviser will be responsible for financial analysis, helping find a design firm, a contractor and other vendors for dredging, excavation and other improvements to the lakes, and ensuring the project meets all the requirements of the various groups funding the project.