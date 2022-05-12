A Denham Springs teen died in an apparent drowning in a pond located off Sims Road.
The incident took place Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Several friends had gathered at a gravel pond located off Sims Road for a swim, but one teen began to struggle in the water.
"We know several friends tried to assist. But he went under water and didn’t resurface," said Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO detectives and the dive team were notified. Rodrick L. Thompson, Jr.'s body was recovered around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, Ard said. He was 18.
There are no signs of foul play, according to officials. The investigation remains open.