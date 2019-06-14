A fire at an apartment complex Friday morning was started by a child "misusing" a cigarette lighter, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials.
Just before 10:30 a.m., the fire department was called to a one-alarm fire at Ardenwood Village in the 1900 block of North Ardenwood Drive.
A mattress in a bedroom of the apartment reportedly caught fire. The child fled the room and closed the door, which kept the flames from quickly spreading, BRFD said.
Most of the damage, BRFD said, was confined to that bedroom. Of the 10 total units in the complex, "none of the others sustained notable damage," officials said.
No one was injured. BRFD didn't specify the child's age and didn't say if a parent or guardian was home at the time of the fire.