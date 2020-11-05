Baton Rouge police officers would get an across-the-board 3% pay bump next year under Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's proposed budget for next year.

The city-parish is also setting aside funding to hire 32 additional Emergency Medical Services personnel and purchase three new emergency transport vehicles in 2021 to expand EMS services to meet the parish's growing emergency health care needs.

In her proposed budget, which Broome presented to the Metro Council Thursday, she acknowledged the financial strains the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the city-parish's coffers. To supplement revenue losses, her administration had to pull approximately $9.4 million out of the parish's reserve funds to balance next year's $982.1 million budget.

Broome's proposed spending plan for next year is roughly 2.45% — or $24.6 million — less than the $1 billion budget the Metro Council adopted for 2020.

The Metro Council will hold a special meeting Dec. 8 to consider adopting Broome's proposed budget. Before then, the council will likely hold a few public meetings in which certain aspects of the budget will be discussed.

Bumping the pay for Baton Rouge police officers was promise Broome and nearly all of her challengers in this year's mayoral race made ahead of Tuesday's primary elections.

East Baton Rouge mayoral candidates back police pay increase, but differ on other policies The national debate around police reform has become a hot topic in this year's Baton Rouge mayoral race, where the crowded field of candidates…

Baton Rouge police officers are some of the lowest paid in the region. The proposed 3% bump will take starting pay for the city's officers to $34,986 annually once they've graduated from the academy and have spent six months on the job.

That still falls short of what an efficiency study of the police department's operations said it would take to bring their annual pay on par with peer agencies. But doing that would cost the parish $21 million a year, according to the same study.

"This is our first step in bringing them closer to their peers," the city-parish's Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said before the council's special meeting Thursday afternoon. "We've been working with the police department since February after the efficiency study results came out. We did some of the recommendations to find the money to do this."

With additional merit increases and state supplemental pay, Gissel noted new Baton Rouge officers would earn about $42,000 year after the first year on the job.

To address staffing shortfalls within the city's police force, Broome's administration has also set aside money to fund two police academies next year and one fire academy.

This story is a developing story. Check back later for more.