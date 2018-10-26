GONZALES — All voters in eastern Ascension Parish will be asked Nov. 6 to renew a 10-year property tax that has supported since the late 1950s maintenance and operations of the drainage system, including critical pump stations, serving the parish, Sorrento and Gonzales.

The once-a-decade tax renewal would result in a miniscule tax increase — literally pennies for most property owners — due to a procedural quirk.

The request for the tax renewal comes two years after the historic and devastating August 2016 flood and during a time of heightened awareness of Ascension's drainage system as parish government appears in line for tens of millions of dollars in federal drainage aid.

Ascension Parish government officials said this week that the ad valorem tax works hand-in-hand with a separate sales tax that has financed capital construction of eastern Ascension's major drainage infrastructure, such as the vital Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station near the McElroy Swamp.

The dedicated sales tax has built up millions in surplus dollars for long-term projects, like the proposed $22 million Laurel Ridge levee extension, and can be used as matching money for federal dollars. But the maintenance tax is used to keep up the infrastructure.

“Both taxes serve a very vital role in protecting the people in the parish,” said William Daniel, the parish infrastructure director.

The sales tax, adopted in the early 1980s, is not on the ballot next month but the maintenance tax, which has been on the books since 1958, must be renewed periodically and is on the ballot.

The 5-mill tax generates $5.6 million per year, according to ballot language, and funds the operations of 15 parish drainage crews, workers who clear vegetation and others totaling 128 employees. Those employees include emergency workers who run the parish’s diesel-powered pump stations during storms.

As election day approaches, Daniel, along with Ron Savoy, who oversees parish public works and drainage, have been making the rounds to explain the parish’s drainage system.

At a recent Rotary Club luncheon, Daniel and Savoy said workers paid through the millage are responsible for maintaining 2,000 miles of road ditches, off-road ditches and swales and major canals and bayous that move water in the parish.

“That’s what funds that department,” Daniel said of the millage in a later interview.

Due to a procedural error in 2016, renewal of the longstanding 5-mill tax would mean a very slight tax increase from what property owners have paid recently, in 2016 and 2017, and will pay again this year. The increase would be 0.18 mills.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office found the Parish Council did not properly roll forward its millage rates during the 2016 reassessment year.

Despite a subsequent court fight, rates for a series of parish government millage rates, including the drainage tax, had to stand that year at the lower rates that come when they are rolled back during the quadrennial reassessment.

With rising values in a reassessment year, local governments must reduce property tax rates to levels that would generate the same revenue that the millages had produced in the previous year when assessed values were lower.

State law allows local governments to “roll forward” to the original voter-approved maximum millage rate. In Ascension’s case, a procedural oversight prevented that second step from taking effect for the 2016 tax bill.

In 2017 and again in 2018, the Parish Council chose not to restore previous voter-approved maximum rates, including for the 5-mill drainage tax, which led to the prospect of an increase from a tax renewal vote.

“Since this millage has been on the books, the East Ascension drainage board has always asked voters to approve the rate at 5 mills and that is no different this year,” said Kyle Gautreau, a parish government spokesman. “This would result in an increase of cents on the average property tax bill.”

The board — made up of 10 of 11 Parish Council members — oversees east bank drainage work. The current East Ascension drainage millage rate is 4.82 mills.

On a $250,000 house with homestead exemption, property owners pay $84.35 at the 4.82 mill rate. Renewal of the 5 mills would mean another $3.15 on an annual tax bill for that same $250,000 home.

If renewed, the 5-mill rate would not take effect until 2019.

Since the flood, the parish has come in for criticism for the pace of ditch clearing after the former public works chief and longtime drainage director, Bill Roux, said in March 2017 that the parish was two years behind on ditch work in an appeal for more manpower.

Daniel said the parish has recently hired a local contractor to clear the least technically difficult road ditches and plans upgrades to the parish work order system to improve efficiency and prioritization, moves he saw promising steps to catch up the on backlog.