Before a bullet wound took his ability to walk and talk at age 18, Jonathan Gray was known for his energy and sense of humor.
"He was always a funny kid and he was always an active kid," said Gray's aunt, Tremaine Pollard. His stepmother, Vanisha Adams, Gray's primary guardian throughout his childhood, described him as "very goofy."
He was especially close with his sisters, Aaliyah and Jamyrah, Adams said. The three often spent time with their large extended family of cousins, going on day trips to different parts of Baton Rouge.
In elementary school, teachers knew Gray because of his near-perfect penmanship.
"He was called 'the boy with the beautiful handwriting,'" Pollard said. "He had absolutely beautiful handwriting. You would think it was printed like that because he'd write so neat."
Gray eventually died after this summer's shooting, but not immediately. He's among the growing number of Baton Rouge shooting victims who linger, causing untold suffering for both the victim and their families. Police and prosecutors are alarmed by the climbing trend.
A lifelong Baton Rouge resident, Gray loved music and was a skilled artist, his stepmother said. He considered himself a rapper, "but he never made a song," Adams laughed.
He also wrote love poems to girls.
"Girls were everything," Adams said. "He was going to get married."
Although described by family members as bright and talented, Gray struggled with traditional academics and left school before his high school graduation, instead taking on a job at Sonic to earn some money.
On the night of July 20, he had finished a shift at the restaurant earlier in the evening when Adams said she received a call from a family member with news that Gray had been shot as he sat on the front porch of a relative's house on Curtis Street.
The bullet, which entered through the side of his face through his jaw, paralyzed Gray from the waist down and left his vocal cords and vertebrate crushed and his mouth wired shut, his aunt explained. He spent weeks at Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake hospital before his family made the decision to move him to a nearby assisted living facility.
The loss of physical freedom after his shooting was devastating for Gray.
"He couldn't speak unless he was writing on an iPad. Then he started telling his family that he didn't want to be here anymore," Pollard said. "He was like, I can't eat, I can't drink. I can't do the things that I want to do.'"
The family watched in horror as the teen's health steadily declined.
"He started refusing help at the facility — they would turn him and move him — and he started refusing them," Pollard said. "That caused an infection in his blood."
A little over three months after he was shot, Gray died on Nov. 3 from complications stemming from his injures. He had spent his 19th birthday in the hospital just one month earlier.
His case remains unsolved.
As East Baton Rouge experienced its deadliest year ever in 2021 with more than 140 homicides, including at least 124 gun-related, the number of shootings that were not immediately fatal within the parish also rose drastically.
In 2018, the Advocate reported that, based on data from East Baton Rouge EMS, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office and Advocate records, the number of gunshot wound survivors in Baton Rouge was roughly double the number homicide victims between 2014 and 2018.
However, the frequency of non-fatal shootings appears to be rising even more quickly than the homicide rate, according to recent unofficial numbers provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department, which began formally tracking non-fatal shootings in 2019.
As of November 2021, police received a total of 362 calls for non-fatal shootings that resulted in injuries — more than two and a half times the number of 136 homicides that occurred in East Baton Rouge within the same time frame.
Last year saw a similar but less dramatic rise, with 105 homicides and 292 nonfatal shootings by the end of November 2020.
Although crime statistics often focus heavily on homicides, the lingering effects of gunshot wounds on survivors can be far-reaching and complicated, explained Dr. John D. Jones, director of emergency medical services at Baton Rouge General.
"The injury itself can be fairly obvious, like a bullet into spinal cord means paralyzed, but the long term effects of that physical debility can go on for months or years depending on how they survived," he said.
Victims are often at risk for developing pneumonia, sepsis, blood clots, or any number of additional complications. From losing a limb to chronic pain, patients and their families are often forced to adapt to a new normal.
"Not to mention the fact that now you have to have somebody do everything for you, including breathe," Jones said.
He noted that the psychological effects of bullet wounds can be just as damaging as the physical impacts.
"There are lots of ways that being shot can affect not only individuals, but the family. Obviously, the physical aspects of being shot and the recovery that goes along with that has a huge impact on the patient and loved ones, but it goes beyond that in many ways with the emotional and psychological impacts that become long-term as well," he said. "From all of the emotions of anger and fear, how do you deal with that? How do you get over the grieving process? There are a tremendous number of things that happen with these types of incidents."
When the hospital receives word that an incoming patient is the victim of a shooting, staff notify police, who then may interview the patient and any family members involved to verify whether the incident was accidental or intentional.
"It goes beyond the patient and the family. It affects the community. It even affects the healthcare workers," Jones said. "There's all of that emotional toll that happens with all that, and so this isn't just a problem for individual patients. This is a community problem."
After more than three months of watching him slowly deteriorate in the hospital and then an assisted care facility, Gray's family understands the emotional toll all too well.
"It's a void," Adams said as she sat in a beanbag nestled beside a low table cluttered with photos of Gray in the living room of the family's North Baton Rouge home. "It's a hole."
At Gray's funeral, she said she requested for the family to walk in to the song "Broken Pieces" by Koryn Hawthorne.
Adams gestured to Gray's sisters and biological mother, Christina Pitre, listening quietly on a nearby couch. Aaliyah held her newborn son, gray's nephew, born just a week before his death.
"Them? They're going to be broken the rest of their lives."