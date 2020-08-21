The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up Tara Wicker's appeal of a lower court decision that disqualified her from running for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, leaving the Metro Council off the ballot this November.

Wicker's campaign said it respects the Supreme Court's decision but is disappointed justices didn't take up the case, which concerns whether the candidate could prove she filed state tax returns for each of the past five years. In a statement, it said Wicker would meet with her staff members over the next few days to discuss their next steps.

"We are at peace regarding the decision. No matter the outcome, God is still in control," the campaign's statement said. "Ultimately, this campaign was not about one person but about uniting and improving our parish."

The justices rejected Wicker's appeal without comment, sending an email to her lawyers Friday. They noted that Chief Justice Justice Bernette Johnson and Justice Jefferson Hughes III would have granted Wicker a hearing.

A lawsuit claimed Wicker failed to file her 2016 and 2018 state income tax returns before signing her Notice of Candidacy on July 22. To qualify to run for public office, candidates must certify they have filed state income tax returns for each of the five previous years, or prove one wasn't necessary.

The lawsuit cites a Louisiana Department of Revenue response to a public records request that says the office could not confirm filings for those two years.

While a district judge said Wicker could remain in the race, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal determined last week that the plaintiffs had made a convincing case that Wicker hadn’t filed her tax returns ahead of her otherwise qualifying. The court ruled in a 3-2 decision that Wicker failed to offer sufficient documentary evidence to rebut the claims made against her — and therefore disqualified her.

Earlier, Judge Timothy Kelley of the 19th Judicial District Court ruled Wicker could remain in the race. He said Wicker's claims that she in fact paid her taxes were "credible and compelling."

Wicker had already raised $75,000 for her campaign, the most money of any challenger to incumbent Sharon Weston Broome, according to campaign finance reports, and her disqualification is sure to shake-up the race for mayor-president.

The remaining challengers include Metro Council member Matt Watson, a Republican; current state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat; former state legislator Steve Carter, a Republican; businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican; lawyer E Eric Guirard, an independent; and retiree Frank Smith III, a Republican.

Wicker last week said she believed Broome was behind the challenge to her candidacy, a claim Broome's campaign later called "baseless."

Broome's campaign manager, Sabrina Galloway, wrote in a statement that the mayor-president welcomed "all legally qualified candidates" into the race from the start of the campaign, adding that "with this distraction behind us," the race can now focus on the issues impact the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Watson, who served alongside Wicker on the Metro Council for the last four years, noted that both he and Wicker "want what's best for our community," acknowledging that the decision "certainly changes the dynamic" of the race.

Baton Rouge political pollster Bernie Pinsonat said Wicker’s disqualification is likely to benefit both Broome and Marcelle, who are both looking to the Black community for support.

