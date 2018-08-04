For some children, it can be hard to see police officers as anything but those people in uniforms who slap handcuffs on bad guys and haul them to jail.

But many times, police work is less about chasing criminals and more about offering a helping hand, a listening ear.

It was that side of officers that Truce — a recently formed anti-violence organization — wanted young people to see on Saturday at Hoop Fest, a basketball tournament where local police officers and sheriff's deputies were the referees, scorekeepers and coaches.

"It's basketball with a purpose and a message," said Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. His office, which works with Truce, was among the event's sponsors.

About 140 boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18 signed up for the three-on-three tournament, which was held at the Team Automotive Group Sportsplex on Perkins Road. It was the first large-scale event put on by Truce, which launched in May.

"It's giving our young people an opportunity to have a conversation with our officers," said Aishala Burgess, executive director of Truce. "It's giving them an opportunity to see them outside of when something horrific happens in their neighborhood. They're actually able to have meaningful conversations with officers and see them as people."

Hoop Fest also gave participants a chance to meet kids from other parts of Baton Rouge as well as representatives of community groups such as 100 Black Men.

Truce, a nonprofit organization, was created in the months after the demise of the well-known Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program. In addition to encouraging 14- to 20-year-olds to avoid crime, Truce can help them overcome substance abuse and find and train for jobs.

Truce currently has 20 clients — youths who have requested the organization's help — and 16 more on a waiting list. Burgess said most are looking for assistance with employment issues.

Organizers decided on a basketball event for Saturday because sports reflect some of the same principles Truce promotes, she said.

"It teaches our young kids teamwork," she said. "It builds discipline in them."

Before the games started, coaches from LSU and Southern University talked to the players about how sports can help them get ahead in life.

"That little orange basketball can take you all across the world," said Nikki Fargas, head coach of the LSU women's basketball team. "It can allow you to have a paid scholarship. It will allow you to meet friends, meet new people."

Will Wade, head coach of the men's team at LSU, asked the kids if they want to play college basketball. Many raised their hands.

"Basketball in college starts now," he told them. "It starts with how you do in school. ... It also starts with how you carry yourself, how you act on and off the court."