GONZALES — The Ascension Parish Council held off Thursday on adopting a critical ordinance to trigger new federal flood insurance rate maps south of Gonzales and in Sorrento amid public complaints about looming repercussions from new floodways also proposed in the documents.

The delay came at the urging of Parish Councilman Bill Dawson, who had pressed for the maps for several years to lower flood insurance rates.

He is now trying to buy time to address complaints from residents who would face potentially severe development restrictions under a proposed floodway along Bayou Conway south of Gonzales.

Floodways designate the direct flow path of a waterway in a 100-year flood. They are designed to limit new obstructions that could cause flowing waters to rise higher than they otherwise would and potentially harm properties up and down stream.

Dawson told other council members those residents who live primarily in the Hodgeson Road area weren't given enough notice about how the new maps would affect their ability to build in the future.

"It's just not right. They didn't have the opportunity to contest. They didn't have the opportunity to put in public comment. They didn't have the opportunity to challenge this," he said.

In fact, the parish's first public informational meeting on the proposed map changes was March 14, a little more than a week after the deadline to appeal the map changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency had passed.

Several residents said they received letters from the parish about the restrictions only a week or two before that meeting at the parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales.

Dawson told council members he wanted to push the vote on the ordinance until later in April while the parish tries to convince FEMA to "restart the clock" on the federal appeal period and tries to re-evaluate the proposed maps.

In an interview last week, a FEMA spokeswoman said the implementation of the new maps, which are expected to take effect May 15, can't be delayed once the appeal period ends. That same spokeswoman, Robin Smith, said she could not immediately say Thursday afternoon how Ascension's latest actions might affect the map process.

Before the unanimous vote, residents who live in the Hodgeson Road area complained about the lack of notice and challenged the accuracy of the new floodway. They also said the proposed development restrictions would make their homes worthless, which they have invested in and on which they are still paying insurance, taxes and a monthly mortgage bill.

"I just, I don't think that's fair," Angela Gautreaux said.

Gautreaux, 38, who has lived in a home along Bayou Conway with her husband for 10 years, said she received a letter from the parish about the flood maps only last week, though the letter was dated Feb. 20.

Prompted by a parish-funded study, the map changes, known as a "letter of map revision," or LOMR, will establish flood elevations across parts of southern Ascension that haven't had them.

The new maps would move more than 1,200 properties into lower risk flood zones that could mean reduced insurance costs. Many of those properties are in the Pelican Point and Pelican Crossing neighborhoods along La. 44 in the Burnside area.

But the new maps also put another 340 properties in more expensive, higher risk flood zones and also lays out the floodways, a first for anywhere in the parish. The parish study looked at the Boyle Bayou, Bayou Conway and Panama Canal watersheds.

During the council meeting Thursday and in prior interviews, residents have pointed out that the new maps seem to have the flooding dynamics backward for Bayou Conway in the Hodgeson Road area.

They say the land between Bayou Conway north to La. 30, an area which is drained by the nearby Clouatre Ditch, is low and often floods, even in strong rains. That area has remained partially undeveloped and wooded because of that risk, residents said.

This is the area containing the Silverleaf neighborhood, now the target of a Gonzales city buyout effort due to chronic flooding.

But residents of the area south of Bayou Conway on Hodgeson say that is the high ground that hasn't flooded in generations and is where homesteads were established 200 years ago.

Yet the new maps would designate their area as the floodway for Conway and leave the area north of their homes, where it chronically floods, out of the floodway.

"The flood of '76, the flood of '83, the great flood of 2016 affected none of our houses back where we live," Mike Gautreau, 57, told council members Thursday. "Hurricane Andrew, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Gustav, none of that was an affected situation."

According to the proposed maps, the area would see the addition of floodways, but the entire area from La. 30 and south beyond Conway has and would remain in the most high-risk flood zone, known as "AE." It's where flood insurance is required for homes with mortgages.

Many homes on Hodgeson are elevated on dirt or piers.

Some parts of the Baton Rouge region saw flooding more severe than the benchmark 100-year flood and parts of Ascension also flooded severely. But Melissa Kennedy, one of the parish's consulting engineers for the new maps, has said the Conway area didn't see a 100-year flood in 2016.