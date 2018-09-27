The Louisiana Board of Ethics has voted to dismiss long-standing charges of ethics violations against former city-parish official Walter Monsour and his son, Jordan Monsour, after the board charged the two in 2015 based on the younger Monsour’s law firm representing clients who brokered deals with the Redevelopment Authority his father headed.

The Board of Ethics raised questions about multiple projects that the RDA worked on in connection with Butler Snow, the law firm where Jordan Monsour worked. Board of Ethics records show that the board voted Sept. 21 to dismiss all pending charges against the Monsours.

The records do not elaborate on the decision to dismiss the charges against the two, and say the “Ethics Adjudicatory Board has not scheduled a public hearing in this matter.”

“Over the course of the three years during which these charges have been pending, and after going all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Board of Ethics never produced a shred of evidence that Walter Monsour violated the Ethics Code,” said Walter Monsour’s attorney, Scott Frazier, in a statement Thursday. “After losing at every stage of these proceedings, the Ethics Board finally acknowledged that they had no case.”

Jordan Monsour’s attorney did not return requests for comment late Thursday afternoon.

When Walter Monsour was running the RDA, his son’s law firm participated in projects that included the construction of the downtown Hampton Inn and Suites, upgrades to the Honeywell International facility, the Model Block redevelopment project and a Circa 1957 project that ultimately did not receive funding.

The contracts were worth more than $190,000, according to The Advocate’s reporting on them in 2014. In 2013, RDA officials asked for an opinion from the Ethics Board on the father/son relationship. However, the RDA withdrew the request before the Ethics Board issued a public opinion.

In the charges the board filed in 2015, they wrote that Walter Monsour never submitted a “disqualification plan” related to his son’s work on projects and that the board deemed that he participated in those projects as well. The board cited a state law that forbids public servants from participating in transactions with other governmental entities in which their families have substantial economic interests.

Additionally, the Ethics Board said in 2015 that Jordan Monsour had failed to file proper financial disclosures.

Since the initial outcry over the setup between the Monsours, Walter Monsour resigned from the RDA and now works as the director of government advisory practice for CSRS, Inc.

“I will just say that I am very happy that Walter’s reputation for honesty and integrity, which he earned over decades of public service to this community, has finally been vindicated, and that justice has prevailed,” Frazier said.