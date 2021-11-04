How Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to spend the second round of federal aid from the American Rescue Plan received the full blessing of the Metro Council on Thursday — with $20 million of the $73 million in one-time funds earmarked for flood prevention.

The allocation for additional improvements to the city-parish's drainage system in this second round of federal aid could reduce home insurance rates and significantly decrease flood risk across the parish in a few years, Councilwoman Jennifer Racca said.

The additional drainage money complements a bevy of projects and other infrastructure improvements already underway.

The council earlier this year approved another $20 million in federal relief that also went to drainage work, something that has grown in the public's consciousness due to frequent flash flooding during and after torrential downpours.

Floods, crime, housing: East Baton Rouge mayor's $73M COVID-recovery plan heads to a vote All signs point to Metro Council giving its stamp of approval to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's spending plan for the second round of …

"This initial funding has allowed us to remove 400 million pounds of sediment from 3,700 storm drains and clean over 7,000-linear feet of pipes," Broome told the Metro Council at its special meeting Thursday. "Additional projects are still underway for the initial allocations."

In the spending plan the council unanimously approved, Broome set aside $6 million for drainage box and pipe cleaning, $2 million for roadside cave-ins and ditch-cleaning, $1.4 million for engineering and project management, $5 million for watershed work along Jones Creek and another $5.6 million for channel-clearing and grubbing throughout the city-parish.

The channel-clearing is set for parts of Bayou Manchac, Boggy Cut Bayou, Chippenham Drive, Cypress Bayou, Dawson Creek, Mancuso Lane, Oakbrook subdivision and White Bayou.

"This will give our current efforts a shot in the arm," Broome said. "This once-in-a-lifetime funding will help cover costs of much needed work often left unattended by the challenges we face as a municipal government."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The allocations Broome outlined did some get criticism from a community gun violence prevention group who said how the mayor intends to use $14.2 million for community violence intervention initiatives lacked imagination.

"We ask for a delayed vote and town hall meeting with the public to discuss how the funding is being used," Keturah Butler-Reed, with Black Voters Matter Fund and Power Coalition, said to the council. "We're concerned with the lack of impact and transparency around what and how the funds will be used."

In her prepared remarks to the Metro Council, Broome mentioned some of the $14.2 million would be used to:

increase and enhance the BRPD’s technological capabilities, including automated license plate readers and community camera programs

allot $3.3 million to implement gun violence reduction strategies in areas dominated by gun violence and increase community policing

spend $8 million on the replacement of BRPD patrol units and other vehicles

use $100,000 for the Chances-Innovative Gun-Violence Intervention Program that will target at-risk youth of either committing gun violence or being victimized by it

In response to Butler-Reed, the mayor highlighted the national recognition the city-parish has already received for its previous gun violence initiatives. She also encouraged Reed-Butler's group to have a dialogue with her administration and the city-parish moves forward with allocating the funds towards crime prevention.

"This will be hugely impactful," Councilman Brandon Noel said later about the overall spending. "The administration made sure (this money) touched all the community."

The council met Thursday after postponing its meeting last week because of threatening weather.