A wreath is placed in honor of Korean War veterans during a Korean War memorial service Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Veterans Memorial Square in Metairie. The Korean Association of Greater New Orleans held the event, which honored the service and sacrifice of members of the armed services who fought in Korea, a war that ended unofficially on July 27, 1953 in an armistice, three years after North Korea invaded South Korea. The service marked the 25th anniversary of the Korean memorial in Veterans Memorial Square.