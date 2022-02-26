Ongoing efforts to account for the thousands of soldiers killed during the Korean War is providing some closure to the surviving family of a Black man from Baton Rouge a little more than 70 years after he went missing.
The U.S. Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Division recently announced that the remains of Army Cpl. Lawrence L. Brown have been accounted for. Brown died when he was 21 and was first reported missing in 1951, according to contemporaneous news articles.
He didn't appear on the Army's Death List until March 1954, according to other published reports.
"There have been lots of remains that when they were turned over to us, couldn't be identified," said Jim Bell, identifications specialist for the division's Past Conflict Repatriations Branch. "We didn't have the technology we have now."
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, more than 7,500 military personnel who died during the Korean War went unaccounted for. Many of their remains were marked "unknown" and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. Through the disinterment process, they are now being identified so that outreach to families and proper burials can occur.
Brown was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division and was captured by Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces on Nov. 26, 1950, the DPAA reports.
His unit was attacked in the vicinity of Kujang, North Korea. After the war, returning American prisoners of war reported that Brown died at a prisoner of war camp.
His exact date of death could not be confirmed, and was recorded as being March 31, 1951, the last day he could have still been alive based on POW testimonies, according to a news release.
Bell said Brown is the first of a few soldiers from East Baton Rouge Parish whose remains will be accounted for in the coming weeks.
At the time of his death, Brown's parents and two older siblings were still living. His parents lived in the 2300 block of Texas Street, which is now known as Thomas Delpit Drive, according to previous reports. They're all dead now.
But Bell did indicate that he has made initial contact with a family member and that more details surrounding what will happen to Brown's remains will be released after he has talked more in-depth with the family.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs said they are more than wiling to have any of of their five veterans cemeteries serve as Brown's final resting place.
"The POW/MIA flag flies alongside our nation’s flag across these United States in remembrance of men just like Cpl. Brown who have been missing in action for many years," said Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired). "In the military, we make a commitment to leave no one behind on the battlefield. On behalf of LDVA, we honor Cpl. Brown for his service and welcome him home to his final resting place."