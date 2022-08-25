In the latest turn in a banned books debate that has gotten fiery in libraries and school boards across the country, Livingston Parish Council leaders decided Thursday to weigh in — asking parish librarians to move certain books that may be inappropriate for children from the youth section to the adult section.
But the vote on that resolution in support of President Layton Ricks' request was met Thursday night with tension among residents hoping to speak on the matter, and loud arguments broke out in the hallways as the meeting proceeded without public input.
As the Parish Council meeting continued, about 10 attendees in the hallway broke into heated argument about book restrictions, which eventually ended in some being asked to leave the building on account of the noise level.
“I find it insulting as an American that we are given that right to speak yet we were not allowed to voice our side,” DeAnna Charett, a Livingston resident who brought a two-page speech to read to the council against restrictions to books, said in an interview.
The Parish Council unanimously passed a resolution to support the letter by Ricks asking the library board to reclassify inappropriate material from the children’s section to the adult section.
"Institutions supported by the public at large should not force controversial content on any person or class of people," Ricks wrote. "I would suggest that controversial materials might be more appropriately located in private locations for those who are not offended or concerned by them."
Council Chairman Jeff Ard said the Council didn’t take public comment on the matter because it was part of the Parish President’s report, and the Council normally doesn’t conduct public hearings on report items.
It wasn’t clearly defined what Ricks or the Council deemed inappropriate, though the letter mentions concern over his grandchildren seeing “sexually questionable content” in the library youth section.
Discussion on restricting access to these books began last month during a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting, where residents flocked to comment on an agenda item labeled “book content;” most of those speakers were against restrictions.
That debate centered around a list of eight books related to dating, LGBTQ+ and gender identity issues. The list ranges from a preschool-level book explaining transgender identities to a teenage dating guide with sexually-explicit illustrations.
No action was taken during that Library Board meeting, though a defamation lawsuit by Amanda Jones, a Livingston resident and president of the Louisiana library association, has since emerged against a Lafayette-based conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana and its executive director, Michael Lunsford.
The lawsuit alleges that Citizens for a New Louisiana claimed on Facebook that Jones — who spoke against restrictions at the July meeting — is fighting for children to have access to “sexually erotic and pornographic material.” A court hearing on the lawsuit is set for Sept. 7.
Jeremy Travis, a representative for the parish library system, said in an email prior to Thursday's meeting noting that anyone wishing to register a complaint against a library book can fill out a Citizen’s Request for Reconsideration so the library staff can review the material.
Travis said two books have been challenged to date — “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah Maas and “Let’s Talk About It” by Erika Moan and Matthew Nolan — both of which were moved from the young adult sections to the adult sections. Neither were included on the list of books debated at the July library board meeting.
Restricting access to books regarding gender and racial issues is an ongoing trend nationwide; just in Lafayette, the parish library director elected to move all teen nonfiction books to the adult nonfiction section amid debate to ban a book titled “This Book is Gay.”
“I do think as a Christian, as Parish President of Livingston Parish, as a father, a grandfather and a concerned citizen, that we do have the right to ask the library to take books that are controversial, of a sexual nature, illustrative, whatever — at least put them in a place within the library where they can be monitored,” Ricks said during Thursday's meeting.