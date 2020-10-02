The early voting site at 11010 Coursey Blvd. will be temporary relocated to 13900 South Harell's Ferry Road for the duration for early voting from Oct. 16 through Oct. 27 to provide sufficient spacing for social distancing.
East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn said that the existing space was unsafe and inadequate to serve what is expected to be a high volume of voters casting ballots in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new site is located at Forest Community Park.
The Coursey Boulevard office will remain open during the early voting period for other voter registration business and hand-delivery of absentee ballots, but in-person early voting will not be available.
Voters in East Baton Rouge Parish can cast a ballot at any one of the five early voting sites, which includes:
- City Hall - 222 St. Louis Street, Room 607, Baton Rouge
- State Archives Building - 3851 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
- Forest Community Park - 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge
- Baker Motor Vehicle Building - 2250 Main Street, Baker
- Central Branch Library - 11260 Joor Road, Central